 Press "Enter" to skip to content

BusinessFinanceDaily

Bitcoin Rises Above $30,000 For The First Ever

By ojootaru on January 2, 2021

The world’s Leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, saw its price rising above $30,000 on Saturday for the first time in just its latest record high. According to…

How To Apply For Tony Elumelu Business Grant 2021

By ojootaru on January 1, 2021

Want to apply for the Tony Elumelu business grant, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme 2021, please see details below The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading…

How To Export Ugu Leaves From Nigeria

By ojootaru on December 30, 2020

Pumpkin leaves (Ugu leaves) whose botanical name is called Telfairia occidentalis, is a green vegetable plant that’s widely consumed in Nigeria and other parts of…

How To Export Ukazi Leaves From Nigeria

By ojootaru on December 30, 2020

Ukazi leaves botanically known as Gnetum Africanum, is a highly medicinal green vegetable plant popularly used for cooking delicious soups and other dishes in the…