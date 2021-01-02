The world’s Leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, saw its price rising above $30,000 on Saturday for the first time in just its latest record high. According to…
BusinessFinanceDaily
Historically, herbs and vegetable leaves were dried in small bundles, hanging in kitchens or spread in open space to Sun dry. The natural beauty and aroma…
Hibiscus flower (Zobo leaves) is one important plant crop that has become a big money spinner in Nigeria because of the high for it by…
Recently the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that the deadline to apply for a COVID-19 pandemic Economic Injury Disaster Loan has been extended to December…
Want to apply for the Tony Elumelu business grant, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme 2021, please see details below The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading…
Pumpkin leaves (Ugu leaves) whose botanical name is called Telfairia occidentalis, is a green vegetable plant that’s widely consumed in Nigeria and other parts of…
Ukazi leaves botanically known as Gnetum Africanum, is a highly medicinal green vegetable plant popularly used for cooking delicious soups and other dishes in the…
Apart from crude oil Nigeria is well endowed with over 40 different types of solid mineral resources such as Limestone, Granite , Silica Sand, Clay,…
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has withdrawn the operating licenses of seven payment service providers for failing in statutory requirements. According to report monitored…
The alarming rate at which cyber criminals now clone automated teller machine (ATM) cards and using them to defraud unsuspecting bank customers account is on…