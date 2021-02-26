Bank of America, JPMorgan give U.S. staff paid time off for COVID-19 vaccinations – memo

The two largest U.S. banks, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co, are giving employees paid time off when it is their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Bank of America staff will have the option of two half days, for up to four hours each to complete vaccinations this year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and verified by the bank.

The policy is designed to accommodate the two-dose regimen current vaccines require, and total time off taken for the vaccinations cannot exceed eight hours in 2021, the memo said.

JPMorgan is giving staff who are eligible to get vaccinated 8 hours paid time off, said JPMorgan spokeswoman Amy Bonitatibus.

