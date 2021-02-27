Checkout Inside Mike Tyson’s Incredible 52-room Mansion he Sold to Rapper 50 Cent for £3.3m – Photo

– Iron Mike Tyson sold his most priced home to American artiste 50 Cent

– The boxing legend was declared bankrupt in 2003 to the tune of £17million

– The property is fitted with 25 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms as well as its own nightclub

Boxing legend Mike Tyson who was declared bankrupt to the tune of £17million in 2003 had no choice but to sell his beautifully built mansion for £3.3m.

UK outlet Daily Star are reporting that the home was acquired by American rap superstar 50 Cent who could afford one of Tyson’s most priced assets.

It was the ‘In da Club’ crooner who could lavish such an amount on the property which is fitted with 25 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms as well as its own nightclub.

he sale of the house about 18 years ago remains the most expensive apartment ever sold in the area of Farmington – and it’s not hard to see why.

It is a 50,000 square-foot residence which also has multiple games rooms, a green-screen room and a recording studio – a handy addition for someone like 50 Cent.

The splendour begins straight after entering through the stately front-gate where visitors are greeted by a lion statue.

Inside, the décor is typical for such an incredible property, with white walls, marble floors and stunning wood panelling throughout.

The magnificent finish extends to the bedrooms, with walk-in wardrobes, en-suites and a huge bathtub which overlooks the garden.

Outside, the grounds have everything you might expect from a £3.2million mansion, including a basketball court, guest house, outdoor pool complete with its own grotto and a picturesque lake.

The property also comes with it’s own games room featuring poker and roulette tables, so the bright lights of Las Vegas never feel too far away.

Taking into account all of those incredible features, you’d be forgiven for thinking Tyson’s former manor requires a fair deal of upkeep – and you’d be right.

50 Cent complained the property cost him £50,000 a month to run, and the rapper eventually sold the place for significantly less than he paid.

Despite it being on the market for 12 years at an asking price of £14million, the American superstar let it go for just £2.3million.

In the end, it was reportedly purchased by US businessman Casey Askar, who owns a host of fast food brands in the States.

