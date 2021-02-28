Checkout Wizkid’s Expensive Riverside House, Yacht And Studio In Ghana – Video

International music star, Wizkid Ayo Balogun has flaunted his riverside property in Ghana; a house, an in-house studio, and a luxury yacht.

The singer who allegedly moved to Ghana with his family seems to be making big use of his time and living it the best way possible.

In a series of videos shared by Wizkid on his Instastory, the singer could be seen in a flamboyant duplex in a serene environment with his crew.

The house as well as the yacht and studio setting is indeed massive.

See video clips below.

