Checkout Wizkid’s Expensive Riverside House, Yacht And Studio In Ghana – Video

International music star, Wizkid Ayo Balogun has flaunted his riverside property in Ghana; a house, an in-house studio, and a luxury yacht.
The singer who allegedly moved to Ghana with his family seems to be making big use of his time and living it the best way possible.
In a series of videos shared by Wizkid on his Instastory, the singer could be seen in a flamboyant duplex in a serene environment with his crew.
The house as well as the yacht and studio setting is indeed massive.
See video clips below.
(Visited 6 times, 4 visits today)
Be First to Comment