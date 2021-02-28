Ohio Wesleyan Cambridge A Levels International Awards,USA 2021 – Apply Here

Ohio Wesleyan University is providing the Cambridge A-Levels international awards in the USA for the academic year 2021-2022.

The award scholarship is available for international students who intend to undertake an undergraduate degree programme at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) in Delaware, Ohio, is a private liberal arts university. The Ohio Five, a cooperative of Ohio Liberal Arts colleges, was founded in 1842 as an unsectoral institution by Methodist leaders and Central Ohio residents.

Ohio Wesleyan University will provide financial assistance between $5,000 and $45,000 per year with an average scholarship of $30,000 per year.

Application Deadline: March 1, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Ohio Wesleyan University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $30,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree programme in any subject offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must expose a well-built presentation in the Cambridge A-Levels curriculum.

Students who take complete A levels with exams are given priority, but only individual courses with Cambridge A levels are considered.

How to Apply

In order to apply for this opportunity, aspirants have to take admission in an undergraduate degree programme at the university. After enrolling, no additional application will be required.

Supporting Documents: Students are required to submit: certified copies of their academic transcripts, CV, and other supporting documentation.

Admission Requirements: Students must hold a previous year’s degree or equivalent qualification with clear curricular criteria to be qualified for admission.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language or mother tongue, you should provide evidence of your English languageproficiency through one of the entry requirements or language tests.

Apply here