Sky-high insurance drives Lamborghini owner to trade

Another hard-up Lamborghini owner is trading in his wheels after deciding his $370,000 luxury car just cost too much to own.

British YouTuber Jay Swingle purchased his Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster at the age of 24, not realizing it would cost him nearly $3,000 a month to insure, reported entertainment news site LADbible.

The social media star posted his car saga story on YouTube, noting that it took him a full month to find an insurer willing to insure the vehicle.

“Financially, probably the dumbest move you could possibly make is investing in supercars,” he said in the video.

Last month, another former Lamborghini driver lamented his insurance cost.

