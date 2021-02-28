University of Gloucestershire International undergraduate financial aid in UK – Apply Here

University of Gloucestershire International undergraduate financial aid in UK is currently ongoing, interested applicants should get details below and apply.

Give the wings to your aspirations and get one step closer to your goal with the help of this International undergraduate financial aid Program. The grant is designed for the academic year 2021/2022.

The study programme is open for high achieving international students who want to pursue undergraduate degree coursework at the University of Gloucestershire.

The University of Gloucestershire is a modern university, providing industry-standard services for students across four distinct specialist campuses. Students have a range of courses and subjects to choose from as it offers almost 100 undergraduate courses, 57 post-graduate as well as PhD degrees.Why study at the University of Gloucestershire? At this university, you can expect a student lifestyle that is close-knit and inclusive, full of culture and natural beauty. You’ll develop your own personal philosophy and career path, whether in teaching or another education-related profession.

Application Deadline: April 18, 2021

Brief Description

University : University of Gloucestershire

: University of Gloucestershire Department : NA

Course Level : Undergraduate

Awards : 50% tuition fee

Access Mode : Online

Number of Awards : Number of Awards

Nationality : International

: International The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries : All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects : Undergraduate degree program will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria : To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria: Students must be studying full-time and for a minimum of three years on campus.

Candidates must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.

How to Apply

How to Apply: First, applicants have to take admission at the University of Gloucestershire in the undergraduate degree programme.

Supporting Documents: You must submit your personal statement, previous transcripts, a copy of your passport.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must meet all entry requirement of the university. Each course page has specific entry requirements, which may include specific grades from A-Levels, BTEC or equivalent qualifications – or a combination of qualifications adding up to a UCAS Tariff UCAS Tariff point total.

Language Requirement: If English isn't your first language, your English language skills must be good enough for you to undertake an intensive and challenging academic course that's taught and examined in English.

Benefits

The International Undergraduate award is worth 50% of the international undergraduate 2021/22 tuition fee, to a total of £7,350.

