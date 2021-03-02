Fully-funded British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM at Teesside University, UK – Apply Here

In partnership with the British Council, Teesside University is pleased to announce seven fully-funded scholarships to high achieving candidates for the academic year 2021/2022.

These funding opportunities are designed for talented women from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, beginning a master’s degree programme at Teesside University.

Established in 1930, the University of Teesside is a public university located in North East England. It is focused on addressing five thematic areas. The university provides students with huge scope to understand a different academic structure in the student exchange program.

Why study at Teesside University? TU offers the highest standard of teaching and a peaceful atmosphere for learners to research in the right way. Here, along with personality growth, they will get several chances to increase their talent and improve their communication skills.

Application Deadline: April 9, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Teesside University

Course Level: Postgraduate programme

Award: Fully-funded

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: 7

Nationality: International

The program can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan or Sri Lanka.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Postgraduate degree in MSc Electrical Power and Energy Systems and MSc Environmental Management

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Be a woman.

Have completed all components of an undergraduate degree that will enable you to gain entry onto a postgraduate programme at Teesside University by the time you submit your application and are to start your postgraduate programme in 2021.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to be considered for this award, candidates must take admission in postgraduate at the university. After that, they should complete an online application form for this opportunity.

Supporting Documents: No additional documents would be asked by the university, but there is a possibility of asking at the time of admission.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must meet all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: Meet the English language requirement of the course you have applied for (or is expected to meet the requirement after an English Language pre-sessional course).

Benefits

Teesside University will cover full tuition fees, monthly stipends, a return economy class ticket and other study-related costs such as IELTS exam fee, visa application and NHS surcharge.

