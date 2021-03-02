International Graduate AUM Scholarships in USA – Apply Here

With the motive of providing a world-class education to highly-skilled and needy students, Auburn University at Montgomery is offering International graduate funding opportunities in the United States.

The study award is designed to support both new international or current students who have a plan to take part in a graduate degree at AUM.

Auburn University at Montgomery is truly a global hub of research and education. It offers undergraduate and graduate majors and degree programs across disciplines. With over 90 degree programs, AUM ranks among the top universities in the Southeastern U.S. by U.S. News and World Report.

Why would you like to study at Auburn University at Montgomery? AUM provides an excellent working environment that is caring, diverse, inclusive and supports the creative potential of students, faculty, and staff. Here students can gain real-world experience by participating in internships at area companies.

Application Deadline: July 15

Brief Description

University: Auburn University at Montgomery

Department: NA

Course Level: Graduate

Awards: $2,000 a year

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International Students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Graduate degree in many subject areas

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

New Students: Undergraduate grade-point average (GPA) of 2.75 on a 4.00 scale or one of the following language test scores:

68 or higher on TOEFL IBT

520 or higher on TOEFL ITP OR PBT 6.0 on IELTS

Current Students:25 cumulative AUM grade-point average

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply for this opportunity, aspirants need to apply

for admission in a graduate degree program at AUM. After being enrolled, they should complete the online application form for the award.

Supporting Documents: You must attach your official transcript from each university you’ve attended, proof of English proficiency,

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must check all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: You can take the TOEFL IBT (minimum 61 points), the IELTS (minimum 5.5 points), PTE (minimum 44), or the TOEFL PBT (minimum 500 points). More information about English proficiency test requirements.

Benefits

AUM will provide the award amount of $2,000 a year ($1, 000 for each semester of fall and spring semesters).

Apply Now

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)