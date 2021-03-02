Shell Petroleum Scholarship Schemes For Nigerians 2021 – Apply Before Deadline

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the SPDC Joint Venture, is delighted to announce the tenth annual NNPC/SPDC_JV Niger Delta Scholarship for applicants from Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, and Rivers states

The objective of the scholarship programme is to provide study opportunities in courses that are relevant to the oil and gas industry for qualifying students from these Niger Delta states.

For the academic year commencing September 2021, SPDC in partnership with three universities in the UK; Imperial College London, University of Leeds and the University of Aberdeen will award scholarships for one-year post-graduate M.Sc. studies.

The following courses qualify for an award of scholarships at the three institutions:

IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON;

MSc Petroleum Engineering

MSc Applied Computational Science and Engineering

UNIVERSITY OF ABEERDEEN ;

MSc Geophysics

MSc Safety & Reliability Engineering for Oil & Gas

MSc Advanced Chemical Engineering

UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS;

MSc Exploration Geophysics

MSc Electronic/Electrical Engineering

Application Process: March 15, 2021.

Eligible Countries: Nigeria

Type: Postgraduate

Number of Scholarships: Not Specified

Value of Scholarship: The scholarship will cover

tuition, one economy return flight ticket from Nigeria to the UK and a contribution towards living expenses only*.

Eligibility Criteria; To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must;

display intellectual ability and leadership potential

have an adequate standard of English (at least 6.5 in IELTS) and meet the College’s language requirement

have been offered admission to study on one of the Eligible Courses at the College having applied through the normal application process

already hold (or expect to hold by the time of taking up the Scholarship) a degree of an equivalent standard to a UK Upper Second Class Honours degree

must have completed the National Youth Service by September 2021

be ordinarily resident in Rivers, Imo, Delta or Bayelsa State of Nigeria, and intend to return to Nigeria at the end of the period of study

have not already had the chance of studying in the UK or other developed country

be aged between 21-28 years by 30/09/2021

currently reside in Nigeria

plan to return to Nigeria on completion of the proposed programme of study

have a Nigerian international passport valid till December 2021

Employees, employees’ relatives (or former employees who have left employment less than 5 years) of SPDC, Royal Dutch SHELL Group of Companies or the College will not be eligible to apply for the scholarships.

Application Process:

Submit an application for admission to any of the participating universities for any of the qualifying courses.

Application forms for the scholarship will ONLY be available through the websites of Imperial College London, the University of Leeds, and the University of Aberdeen, following a formal offer of admission by the university.

The universities will process applications and select candidates who will attend interviews with SPDC before being considered for final selection.

Completed scholarship application forms must reach participating universities not later than March 15, 2021.

How To Apply

