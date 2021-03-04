FCMB launches paperless and card-less transactions

First City Monument Bank Nigeria plc said it has introduced paperless and card-less transactions at branches, ATMs and PoS terminals.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said its customers could now seamlessly carry out transactions with just their fingerprints and Bank Verification Numbers.

This followed the introduction of paperless transactions within the banks’ over 200 branches in Nigeria, it stated.

The statement said with this innovation, customers no longer required deposit slips, withdrawal booklets, or cheque books to carry out over-the-counter transactions.

In addition, FCMB added, customers now had the opportunity to enjoy card-less banking experience by just using their fingerprints to withdraw and deposit cash at 575 select biometric ATM points of the bank spread across the country and via biometric Point of Sales terminals available within the bank’s branches.

Commenting on the introduction of the card-less service, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr Olu Akanmu, described it as another turning point and milestone in the digital transformation drive of the lender.

He stated, “The FCMB card-less biometric transaction on ATM is a pioneering innovation in digital banking in Nigeria that provides wider access to ATM usage for many more people who may not have debit cards.”

Meanwhile, the FCMB Group has said that one of its directors, Mr Peter Obaseki, who retired on March 1 held the position of Group Chief Operating Officer rather than Group Chief Executive Officer.

