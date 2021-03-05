Manufacturing Firms In Nigeria Borrowed N570bn from Banks in 2020 – CBN

Report reaching us has it that Manufacturing firms in Nigeria borrowed a total of N570bn from Nigerian banks last year amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks’ credit to the manufacturing sector rose to N3.19tn as of December 2020 from N2.62tn at the end of 2019, according to the sectoral analysis of banks’ credit by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The sector received the second biggest share of the credit from the banks after the oil and gas sector, which got N5.18tn as of December.

“The manufacturing sector, which is the engine of sustainable growth, is still struggling with the debilitating impact of the pandemic and is yet to recuperate,” the Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said in January.

MAN, in a January report, revealed that most manufacturers said commercial banks’ lending rates were discouraging productivity in the sector.

The report said 71 per cent of Chief Executive Officers interviewed “disagreed that the rate at which commercial banks lend to manufacturers encourages productivity in the sector.”

It said the cost of borrowing in the country remained at double digits even amidst the reforms meant to culminate in lower rates to engender the country’s economic recovery process.

The report said, “Special single digit loans offered by development banks are still hard to leverage as conditionalities to assess the loans through commercial banks are often overwhelming and laden with additional charges that will eventually make the interest rate double digit.

“Seven per cent of respondents were, however, of the opinion that the rate at which commercial banks lend to manufacturers encourages productivity in the sector while the remaining 22 per cent were not sure of the impact of the rate of lending on productivity in the manufacturing sector.”

The report showed that 64 per cent of respondent disagreed that the size of commercial bank loan to manufacturing sector had encouraged manufacturing productivity.

It said the very high presence of the government in the money market, particularly through the sale of treasury bills, had been crowding out the private sector from the market.

