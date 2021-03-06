Accessing NHF Loan from Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria – See Requirements

Are you a civil servant in Nigeria and desire to build a house of your own? If yes then please read this important information below on requirement and how to access the National Housing Fund (NHF) loan from Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria .

The National Housing Fund (NHF) is an initiative of the federal government of Nigeria and it’s aim is to provide loans to civil servants in the country to enable them build own houses.

With the NHF loan, civil servants who cannot afford commercial housing will contributing 2.5% of their monthly salary to Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Requirements for accessing NHF loan

Applicants must not be less than 18 years and must be a Nigerian.

Must open a savings account with a registered PMB

Approved survey/site plans

Priced bill of quantities where applicable

Photocopies of valid title documents (e.g. C of O)

Valuation report prepared by a firm of registered surveyors and valuers where applicable

Must have been contributing to the National housing fund for a period not less than six (6) months.

Applicant must have satisfactory regular financial track record.

Applicants reason for the loan must be to build, acquire or renovate a house.

The National Housing Fund (NHF) loan security

The property for which the loan is obtained shall be the collateral

The property must have approved building plan and must have value equivalent to the loan

The property must have assurance.

Loan amount

The highest amount you can obtain is N15 million.

Interest for the loan

The interest for the loan is as follows;

15million – 30%

10million – 20%

5million – 10%

How to apply for National Housing Fund (NHF) loan

Below is how to apply for NHF loan;

Open a saving account with PMB

Start contributing 2.6% of your income for at least 6 months.

Visit any FMBN accredited Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) to obtain application form.

Fill the National Housing Fund NHF form and submit back to your chosen Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO)

