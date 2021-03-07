State Farm Awards $750,000 Grant to Latino Advocacy Organization

United States insurance firm, Farm awards $750,000 grant to Latino advocacy organization

State Farm has awarded a $750,000 grant to UnidosUS (formerly the National Council of La Raza), the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization. The grant will fund four education initiatives: CASA, Early Escalera, Avanzando Through College and Padres Comprometidos. The grant will also support the UnidosUS Esperanza/Hope Fund.

The programs aim to advance educational equity for Latino students and build stronger connections between parents and schools. UnidosUS’s educational programs are implemented in partnership with its Affiliate Network, a national network of local organizations that directly serve the Latino community.

The CASA, Early Escalera and Avanzando Through College programs are youth-focused initiatives that support students’ college and career readiness and leadership development. Padres Comprometidos is a parent-engagement program designed to equip parents with the skills and confidence to actively engage the school community and advocate for their children’s academic success.

The Esperanza/Hope Fund was established last year to support the UnidosUS Affiliate Network and community partners’ response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Latino community. State Farm’s grant will increase the fund’s capacity to provide money and emergency resources to UnidosUS affiliates and the communities they serve.

“We are thankful that we have the opportunity to support the work of UnidosUS in their educational initiatives and COVID-19 response efforts so critical to the Latino community,” said Annette Martinez, senior vice president at State Farm. “We strive to provide the support and the help we can for our communities and the people within them. This grant is just one way we are able to show up as a good neighbor and continue to address systemic and racial inequalities.”

“We are grateful to State Farm for their generous support and continued commitment to the Latino community,” said Feliza Ortiz-Licon, principal of education programs for UnidosUS. “This grant will go a long way in ensuring that our programs are positioned to address the systemic and racial inequities affecting young Latinos and help bridge their access to the support systems and opportunities they need to reach their full potential.”

Source: Insurance business magazine

