CIBN, NIBSS introduce e-payment certification

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc has introduced a professional certification programme on electronic payments to the financial services.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NIBSS Plc, Mr Premier Oiwoh, said the certification was introduced to codify the Nigeria e-payments knowledge base, and determine the knowledge and work experience criteria required to recognise practitioners as beginners, intermediate and advanced levels.

During a press briefing, he said that it would also create a growth roadmap for fledgling e-payment workers, including the unemployed who had the desire to make a career in the electronic payments ecosystem within the emerging and burgeoning banking, payments and financial technology industry in Nigeria.

The Nigerian financial services industry, he stated, had come a long way and was currently leading the pace in payments compared to its international counterparts yet to achieve most of the milestones.

“This professional certification programme will in no doubt evolve as a specialist practice in setting the standards for expertise in e-payments and financial technology profession,” he said.

punchng

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)