International Financial Aids at Knox College, USA – Apply Here

International Financial Aids at Knox College, USA

Knox College is offering International Financial Aids in the USA. The programme is open for the academic year 2021-2022.

The funding programme aims to support international students commencing in an undergraduate degree programme at Knox College.

Knox College, located in Galesburg, Illinois, is a private liberal arts college. Knox College was established in 1837 and now offers over 60 different courses. Here, all courses have certain common elements, such as a student-designed instructional plan.

Why study at Knox College? Knox wants to educate students to be committed, creative, and active global citizens, ready to live lives of meaning and serve in fields that do not yet exist.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Knox College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Tuition fees

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree programme in any subject offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must be academically qualified students.

Must be an international citizen.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for this opportunity, aspirants have to take admission in an undergraduate degree programme at the university. After, students have to fill the online application form.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit a CV, certified copies of qualifications, a transcript of results, and copies of any other documentation.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a previous year’s degree certificate with excellent academic achievement.

Language Requirement: If your education has not been conducted in the English language, you will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information, go through the English language requirements page.

Benefits

Knox College will provide tuition fees as an award to eligible international students in the United States.

