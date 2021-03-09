Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Agri-Business/AGSMEIS Loans 2021 for Young Nigerians – Apply Here

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) 2021 for young Nigerians is currently on going, interested applicants should get details on requirements and how to apply below.
The Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme is an initiative to support the Federal Government’s efforts and policy measures for the promotion of agricultural businesses and small/medium enterprises (SMEs) as vehicles for sustainable economic development and employment generation.
Eligibility Requirements
Get trained by first selecting a CBN-Certified Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) to guide you through the loan application process and ensure that all your documents are complete.
Eligible Field(s):
Functional Training Areas for Entrepreneurship Development Centers Under AGSMEIS include:
1. Agriculture & Agro-allied processing
2. Art & Entertainment
3. Automobile Services
4. Fashion and Dressmaking
5. Catering & Event Management
6. Courier & Delivery Services
7. Creative Industry
8. Apparels and Textiles
9. I.C.T 10. Cottage Industry
11. Media
12. Publishing
13. Telecommunications
14. Hospitality
15. Health Services
16. Welding & Fabrication
17. Animal Husbandry
18. Cosmetics, Beauty and Makeup Artistry
19. Electrical and Electronics
20. POP and Tiling
21. Carpentry
22. Masonry
How Does It Work? See details below
Step 1 : Get Trained by CBN
Attend a compulsory training with a CBN certified Entrepreneurship Development Center (EDC).
Step 2 : How To Apply For Loan
The Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) guides and assists you in getting all necessary documents required to secure the loan
Step 3 :Receive Funds
Loans are paid into the account of beneficiaries. Unqualified candidates are given feedback.
Step 4 : Get Business Support Services
The Entrepreneurship Development Institute assists you to implement business plan and provide business support services commercially.
Step 5 :Make Sales
Sell products and services to pay back loan and make profit.
Step 6 : Repay Loan
Run your business, keep proper records, monitor sales and expenses to maximize profit and pay back the loan.
For More Information on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Agri-Business/AGSMEIS Loans 2021 for Young Nigerians.
Be First to Comment