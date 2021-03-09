Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Agri-Business/AGSMEIS Loans 2021 for Young Nigerians – Apply Here

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) 2021 for young Nigerians is currently on going, interested applicants should get details on requirements and how to apply below.

The Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme is an initiative to support the Federal Government’s efforts and policy measures for the promotion of agricultural businesses and small/medium enterprises (SMEs) as vehicles for sustainable economic development and employment generation.

Eligibility Requirements

Get trained by first selecting a CBN-Certified Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) to guide you through the loan application process and ensure that all your documents are complete.

Eligible Field(s):

Functional Training Areas for Entrepreneurship Development Centers Under AGSMEIS include:

1. Agriculture & Agro-allied processing

2. Art & Entertainment

3. Automobile Services

4. Fashion and Dressmaking

5. Catering & Event Management

6. Courier & Delivery Services

7. Creative Industry

8. Apparels and Textiles

9. I.C.T 10. Cottage Industry

11. Media

12. Publishing

13. Telecommunications

14. Hospitality

15. Health Services

16. Welding & Fabrication

17. Animal Husbandry

18. Cosmetics, Beauty and Makeup Artistry

19. Electrical and Electronics

20. POP and Tiling

21. Carpentry

22. Masonry

How Does It Work? See details below

Step 1 : Get Trained by CBN

Attend a compulsory training with a CBN certified Entrepreneurship Development Center (EDC).

Step 2 : How To Apply For Loan

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) guides and assists you in getting all necessary documents required to secure the loan

Step 3 : Receive Funds

Loans are paid into the account of beneficiaries. Unqualified candidates are given feedback.

Step 4 : Get Business Support Services

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute assists you to implement business plan and provide business support services commercially.

Step 5 : Make Sales

Sell products and services to pay back loan and make profit.

Step 6 : Repay Loan

Run your business, keep proper records, monitor sales and expenses to maximize profit and pay back the loan.

For More Information on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Agri-Business/AGSMEIS Loans 2021 for Young Nigerians.

APPLY HERE

