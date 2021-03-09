Harvard South Africa Fellowship Program 2022 (Fully Funded) – Apply Here

Harvard University President Derek Bok established the Harvard South Africa Fellowship Program in 1979 to address the needs of South Africans denied access to advanced education by the apartheid system. The creation of this program was a direct response to the strong movement by Harvard students and faculty during the divestment campaigns of the 1970s. The Harvard South Africa Fellowship Program continues to serve as an intellectual resource for talented South Africans, with the goal of providing a “transformational experience” at Harvard University during the fellowship year.

The program was established, and is still intended, for mid-career professionals educationally disadvantaged by past laws and resource allocations in South Africa. Today, HSAFP seeks to expand its reach to institutions and organizations across South Africa in a continued effort to draw the broadest possible range of candidates for the program. The program is open to all South Africans who qualify. Priority will be extended to mid-career applicants from historically marginalized or underrepresented groups, including applicants from rural areas outside urban centers. HSAFP seeks to expand its reach to institutions and organizations across South Africa in a continued effort to draw the broadest possible range of candidates for the program. In addition, the University – reflecting the current South African constitution – has expanded its applicant pool to extend to all South Africans, regardless of ethnicity or race. Ideal candidates are those who seek to model ethical leadership, knowledge sharing, and serve as a resource to improve and transform their communities and South Africa. Applicants whose interest in the program is only in seeking an advanced degree or professional certification to advance their own career interests are not ideal candidates. Alumni of the program are expected to remain involved after the completion of their fellowship and serve as ambassadors for the fellowship.

Fellowships are for up to one year of study in one of Harvard’s Professional Schools or Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, with tuition provided by the participating School. General administrative funds for program management, stipends, and airfare for the fellows are provided by the Office of the President and administered by the Center for African Studies under the directorship of Professor John Mugane. The recruitment and selection interviews for the HSAFP fellows take place annually with the support of the Center for African Studies’ Africa Office in Johannesburg.

Requirements

Benefits:

The fellowship provides for payment of all tuition for the full period of enrollment at Harvard.

The fellowship also funds round-trip airfare between the fellow’s city of residence and Boston.

A monthly stipend is provided to fellows, with the exception of those enrolled in the Executive Education Programs, to cover the cost of housing and other living expenses. Housing is usually in university graduate dormitories.

Please note that housing costs in the Boston/Cambridge area are extremely high, and the stipend only covers bare necessities.

The monthly stipend must also be used to pay other expenses such as medical and dental insurance, medicine, taxes, food, winter clothing, books, and supplies.

Fellows are held personally responsible for the payment of all bills other than tuition fees and airfare.

Fellows should also be aware that their stipends will have a significant amount of taxes taken out before they receive the funds.

