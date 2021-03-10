NPF Microfinance Bank Digitalises Operations for Efficiency

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Microfinance Bank Plc recently annanuced it has fully digitalised its operations in order to deliver more efficient services to its customers nationwide.

The company, which is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), adopted e-banking technology in order to improve banking experience, customer interaction and operational efficiencies.

With the development, customers of the financial institution, which are mainly serving and retired police officers and the general public, would be able to transact conveniently from anywhere.

At the unveiling of the new products on Wednesday in Abuja, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, disclosed that this initiative was in line with the commitment of the force to improving the welfare of its personnel, especially in the area of providing financial services such as retail banking, soft loans and advances, financial advisory, amongst others.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, customers of the small lender would be able to transact finance services via the mobile banking app and the *5757# USSD code.

According to the police chief, the “new e-banking technology mobile banking App and the *5757# USSD code is part of the determination of the force to evolve technologically and improve the services rendered by the bank to Police officers across the country.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the welfare of its personnel, noting that financial stress-free life was critical to personnel performance.

Mr Adamu encouraged police personnel, retired police officers and the general public to maximize the enormous services and benefits of the new technological innovation that the NPF Microfinance Bank provides.

He described the bank “as one of the leading microfinance banks in Nigeria, stating that it was evident in its expansion from a single branch at creation on May 19, 1993, to 35 branches presently across the country.

source : businesspost.ng

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)