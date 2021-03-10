Partnerships with telcos, fintechs, banks’ll boost cashless economy – Mastercard

The Market Product Management, Digital Payments and Labs (West Africa) Mastercard, Azuka Mordi, has said partnerships with telcos, fintechs and banks are crucial to support Nigeria’s cashless economy.

Speaking during a virtual event, he said, “The growing reach of mobile technology creates a tremendous opportunity for the payment and technology industries to bring more people and businesses into the formal economy.

“Through partnerships, we can achieve a digital payments economy that includes everyone, mitigates the costs of cash, and achieves the sustainable economic growth and inclusive wellbeing that we want for Nigeria.”

He said that the growth of the digital technology sector in Nigeria was an indication that the sector could serve as a catalyst for advancing the digital economy, while enabling economic recovery and growth.

Digital innovations were key to advancing financial inclusion, he said.

According to him, they were the big equalisers, enabling and spearheading financial inclusion for people and small businesses alike.

He said, “As a trusted partner that has developed its secure, innovative payment technology over many years, Mastercard is driving growth in digital financial services through digital partnerships, solutions and technology, extending acceptance infrastructure and aiming to connect one billion people to the digital economy by 2025, including 50 million micro and small businesses, with a direct focus on 25 million women entrepreneurs.

“This can be achieved by making it easier to accept electronic payments, along with greater access to credit to grow and scale.”

An example of this, he mentioned, was Mastercard’s recent partnership with MTN which enabled millions of consumers in 16 countries across Africa to make global e-commerce payments safely and securely, with or without a bank account.

In 2020, he said, Mastercard launched a pay-on-demand mobile platform in Uganda with Samsung, Airtel and Asante Financial Services Group which provides end consumers and MSMEs with asset financing to access smart handsets at a low upfront cost while making affordable payments over time.

In addition, it added, Mastercard and Airtel’s digital partnership would enable access for over 100 million mobile phone users in 14 African countries to virtual card numbers and QR Payment capability – even though they don’t have a bank account.

He said Mastercard also aimed to onboard over 40,000 SMEs as merchants on QR.

