United Bank for Africa boosts convenience with new mobile app

Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa Plc, has said it is increasing customers’ convenience and set to change the face of digital banking services with its new mobile banking app.

During an international virtual media event on Monday to unveil the app, the bank said this was aimed at delivering first-rate services to customers.

“The new UBA mobile banking app has been armed with benefits and features designed to give its customers increased control and accessibility to carry out transactions with ease,” the bank stated.

Group Head, Digital Banking, Kayode Ishola, explained that apart from the users being able to decide to block their cards, view, or request for new cards straight from the app to suit their specific needs, the app has been tailor-made to give customers what they want, how and in the way they want it.

Speaking on the features and benefits of the app, Ishola said a lot of investments in cutting edge technology and attention to details was put into the new UBA mobile app.

He said, “The new UBA mobile app is your personal finance manager built with a distinctive user interface that will change the face of banking.

“With this app, we are reimagining banking as our engagement has moved from being channel-based to being platform-based.

“The speed of the platform has been made to match the speed of light as we have cut down significantly on the number of processes expected to carry out your transactions.

“Interestingly, we have worked towards creating behavioural insight for our customers and working around this to address the real needs of our customers using the omni-channel platform and running on our open digital platform, which is very interactive and armed with lifestyle services.

“It is sleek and trendy with seamless user interface,” Ishola stated.

The Head, SME Banking, UBA, Sampson Aneke, said apart from the fact that the app had been created with a journey that has a high level of intelligence as it could work based on frequent transactions, it could also speak to the specific country where it was being used.

He said the new mobile app runs concurrently in the 20 countries of UBA’s operation interacting in the different languages and cultures in line with the specific needs and regulation of the country in focus.

