Access Bank Nigeria holds women parley

Access Bank will celebrate the International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The event has as theme: ‘Take the Centre Stage: Speak Up!’.

Through the event, the bank seeks to analyse and offer solutions to how women can maintain assertiveness in the workplace, own their voice as well as identify and handle imposter syndrome.

Other conversation areas include the importance of flexible work environments in encouraging engagement and retention for women in the workplace and leveraging intersectionality in the workplace.

The Group Head, W Initiative at Access Bank, Ayona Trimnell, stressed the need for “increased discussions about real challenges that affect women in the workplace’’.

“The peculiarities of the global community means that we are awakened to the successes women can achieve given the right systems and platforms for expression. We are also aware of the gaps and stereotypes that need to be challenged if we are to achieve the ultimate goal of this month’s commemoration – gender balance and equality,’’ she said.

Expected at the event are the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Aisha Ahmad, and Access Bank Chairman, Dere Awosika, among others.

Other speakers are Director for Governance & Sustainability, Sahara Group Limited, Pearl Uzokwe; Marketing Director, Guinness, Adenike Adebola; Senior Manager, Talent and Career Management, MTN Nigeria, Rabi Adetoro, and Int’l HR Leader, Certified Executive Coach, Founder, Coachivate, Folake Adeniyi Adeleye.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)