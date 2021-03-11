 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Graduate Internship Opportunity at Flutterwave – Apply Now

By ojootaru on March 11, 2021

Graduate Internship Opportunity at Flutterwave payment company is currently ongoing interested applicants should get details below and apply.

About Flutterwave

Our mission is to power a new wave of prosperity across Africa. By enabling global digital payments on a continent that’s been largely cut off from the digital economy, we’re creating the infrastructure to power Africa’s growth in the 21st Century. Founded in 2016 by a team of ex-bankers, entrepreneurs and engineers,

Recruitment Internship

  • Job Type Full Time
  • Qualification BA/BSc/HND
  • Experience
  • Location Lagos
  • Job Field Human Resources / HR  , Internships / Volunteering 

About the Recruitment Intern  Role

  • We are looking for driven, passionate and committed individuals to join the team as we grow and expand across Africa and beyond.
  • As our Recruitment Intern, you will be responsible for various administrative tasks and provide overall support to the Talent Management (TM) team.

What Your Day to Day Activities Will Be Like

  • Manage job posts in Applicant Tracking Systems and relevant social networks
  • Responsible for scheduling and confirming interviews with candidates and hiring teams
  • Update the applicant tracking system
  • Screen resumes and provide feedback to Recruitment Specialists and Head of Talent
  • Perform administrative tasks depending on the needs of the TM team
  • Support with Onboarding activities including orientation
  • Act on behalf of, and perform any other duties that may be assigned by management

Required competency and skillset

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required
  • Minimum 6 months of human resources experience
  • Efficient multi-tasker and ability to work & deliver under pressure
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to handle and maintain confidentiality of highly sensitive data
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
How To Apply
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Flutterwave on careers.flutterwave.com to apply
(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)

Published in Jobs

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from JobsMore posts in Jobs »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *