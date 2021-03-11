Graduate Internship Opportunity at Flutterwave – Apply Now

Graduate Internship Opportunity at Flutterwave payment company is currently ongoing interested applicants should get details below and apply.
About Flutterwave
Our mission is to power a new wave of prosperity across Africa. By enabling global digital payments on a continent that’s been largely cut off from the digital economy, we’re creating the infrastructure to power Africa’s growth in the 21st Century. Founded in 2016 by a team of ex-bankers, entrepreneurs and engineers,
Recruitment Internship
- Job Type Full Time
- Qualification BA/BSc/HND
- Experience
- Location Lagos
- Job Field Human Resources / HR , Internships / Volunteering
About the Recruitment Intern Role
- We are looking for driven, passionate and committed individuals to join the team as we grow and expand across Africa and beyond.
- As our Recruitment Intern, you will be responsible for various administrative tasks and provide overall support to the Talent Management (TM) team.
What Your Day to Day Activities Will Be Like
- Manage job posts in Applicant Tracking Systems and relevant social networks
- Responsible for scheduling and confirming interviews with candidates and hiring teams
- Update the applicant tracking system
- Screen resumes and provide feedback to Recruitment Specialists and Head of Talent
- Perform administrative tasks depending on the needs of the TM team
- Support with Onboarding activities including orientation
- Act on behalf of, and perform any other duties that may be assigned by management
Required competency and skillset
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required
- Minimum 6 months of human resources experience
- Efficient multi-tasker and ability to work & deliver under pressure
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to handle and maintain confidentiality of highly sensitive data
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
How To Apply
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Flutterwave on careers.flutterwave.com to apply
