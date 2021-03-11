Graduate Internship Opportunity at Flutterwave – Apply Now

Graduate Internship Opportunity at Flutterwave payment company is currently ongoing interested applicants should get details below and apply.

About Flutterwave

Our mission is to power a new wave of prosperity across Africa. By enabling global digital payments on a continent that’s been largely cut off from the digital economy, we’re creating the infrastructure to power Africa’s growth in the 21st Century. Founded in 2016 by a team of ex-bankers, entrepreneurs and engineers,

Recruitment Internship

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience

Location Lagos

Job Field Human Resources / HR , Internships / Volunteering

About the Recruitment Intern Role We are looking for driven, passionate and committed individuals to join the team as we grow and expand across Africa and beyond.

As our Recruitment Intern, you will be responsible for various administrative tasks and provide overall support to the Talent Management (TM) team. What Your Day to Day Activities Will Be Like Manage job posts in Applicant Tracking Systems and relevant social networks

Responsible for scheduling and confirming interviews with candidates and hiring teams

Update the applicant tracking system

Screen resumes and provide feedback to Recruitment Specialists and Head of Talent

Perform administrative tasks depending on the needs of the TM team

Support with Onboarding activities including orientation

Act on behalf of, and perform any other duties that may be assigned by management Required competency and skillset Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required

Minimum 6 months of human resources experience

Efficient multi-tasker and ability to work & deliver under pressure

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to handle and maintain confidentiality of highly sensitive data

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

How To Apply

Method of Application

