Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Graduate Analyst Programme 2021 – Apply Now

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Graduate Analyst Programme 2021 – Financial Markets is currently on going, interested applicants should get details on requirements and how to apply below.

About Standard Chartered Bank

In 1965, the Standard Bank of South Africa merged with the Bank of West Africa acquiring businesses including a banking operation in Nigeria, which dated back to 1894. The name was then changed to Standard Bank of West Africa. Four years after the merger, Standard Bank Nigeria was incorporated locally to take over the business in Nigeria.

Analyst – Financial Markets

Location: Nigeria Details We understand that a graduate programme isn’t for everyone and there will be the opportunity to move straight into a full-time job. In Financial Markets, we offer a wide range of junior positions across Sales, Trading, Structuring, Capital Markets and Financing & Securities Services for individuals who know that they want to kick start their careers in Financial Markets Overview At Standard Chartered Financial Markets, we are differentiated by our extensive global footprint, an intimate appreciation of the local markets we are present in and diversified expertise. We offer our clients risk management, financing and investment needs through bespoke solutions and trusted relationships.

Our strengths include trading foreign exchange, rates, credit and commodity products, and arranging debt issuance, augmented by our award-winning Research Team and eCommerce Capabilities and delivered through our dedicated Sales Teams. Sales: Financial Markets Sales delivers comprehensive financing, risk management and investment solutions to the Bank’s corporate, government, and institutional clients.

The team works hand-in-hand with origination, structuring, trading and research to deliver best-in-class solutions for our clients across Foreign Exchange, Rates, Credit and Commodities. Trading: Trading functions spanning across Foreign Exchange, Rates, Credit and Commodities are primarily responsible in generating revenue out of trading / proprietary positions and market making for our inter-bank counterparties.

Also responsible to price and offer extensive products across Foreign Exchange Rates, Credit and Commodities to suit every client’s need. Structuring: Structuring works very closely with Sales, Trading and Clients and helps design innovative financial solutions for the varied financial needs of clients across risk management, investment solutions and financing. Capital Markets: Capital Markets primarily acts as an arranger in debt financing of corporates, financial Institutions and banks. It has capabilities in origination, structuring, execution of primary issuances and securitisation of retail and corporate asset portfolios of Standard Chartered Bank and other banks.

The business involves constant interaction with clients to understand their borrowing requirements, advising them and structuring debt instruments accordingly while keeping in mind investor preference. Global Research: The team delivers differentiated Global Research to the people and companies driving investment, trade and the creation of wealth across emerging markets; offering insightful, relevant analyses and incisive views to help our clients achieve sustainable value and growth. We have a strong on-the-ground presence across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and our award-winning team (52 analysts across 14 locations) is strongly positioned to inform, advise and partner with clients across the macroeconomic, fixed income, currency and commodity disciplines, Financing & Securities Services.

Financing & Securities Services (FSS) covers a wide range of internal and external-facing capabilities, including XVA (derivative valuation adjustments), CFD (funding and balance sheet optimisation), MAG, (pricing / risk / capital model development), Prime Services, custody and clearing, fiduciary and fund services, and securities lending, to name a few. FSS provides career opportunities for a wide range of expertise from driving best-in-class client relationship management and market advocacy, to delivering award-winning client solutions, or developing cutting-edge quantitative models. Eligibility You must have an undergraduate degree, we want and encourage applications from candidates from all degree disciplines. And as English is our business language, it needs to be at least one of those you speak fluently. These are our only requirements as our selection and assessment system is designed to measure strengths, fit to our business and cognitive agility, we do not shortlist based on your university and grades.

For our Graduate roles, you must have an undergraduate degree and be eligible to work permanently in the country that you are applying to. If you are applying for a role in the UAE, Qatar or Saudi Arabia, priority will be given to nationals of the country in question.

However, we will also consider applications from other Arab nationals. Your employment will be subject to you being issued with the relevant work and residence permits to enable you to work and reside in the country that you are applying to. Standard Chartered will assist in obtaining the relevant permits and approvals.

