University of Plymouth Mayflower funding for USA students, UK. – Apply Now

University of Plymouth Mayflower funding for USA students, UK

University of Plymouth Mayflower funding for USA students, UK

Take advantage of the Mayflower funding for USA students at the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom. The bursary is open for the academic year 2021-2022.

The studentship is available for the brilliant students who intend to undertake an undergraduate degree programme at the University of Plymouth.

Nice opportunity to study in the UK.

The University of Plymouth was founded in 1992, and it has since changed many lives through its high-quality education and research. It has over 23,000 students, making it one of the most prominent universities in the UK. In a vibrant town called Plymouth in England, with beautiful and vibrant campuses, the university is situated.

Why study at the University of Plymouth? Plymouth University is considered one of the best universities in the United Kingdom. It has sponsored teaching outside the classroom. The university has won the Queen’s Anniversary Award because of its worldwide reputation for marine and maritime education and research.

Application Deadline: Mid July 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Plymouth

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: £1620 off on tuition fees

Number of Awards: 1

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: For USA students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from the USA.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree programme in any subject offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must be a USA citizen.

Must have an unconditional/conditional letter of offer from Plymouth University.

The courses offered by the following schools are not included in the Mayflower Scholarship scheme:

Peninsula Dental School

Peninsula Medical School

School of Art, Design and Architecture

School of Biomedical and Healthcare Sciences

School of Health Professions

School of Nursing and Midwifery

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be considered for the opportunity, applicants must take admission in an undergraduate degree programme at the university. After enrolling, no application will be needed.

Supporting Documents: Applicant must submit a Pre-qualification degree, copies of academic transcripts, and certificates of English language proficiency, a statement, and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission at the university, students must meet the entry requirements of the chosen program.

Language Requirement: If your education has not been conducted in the English language, you will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information, go through the English language requirements

Benefits

The University of Plymouth will provide an award of £1620 off on tuition fees to UK students in the USA for the academic year 20212022.

Apply Here

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)