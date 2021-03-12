CBN Reopens N50bn COVID Loan Portal for Households, Businesses In Nigeria – See How To Apply

Information reaching our finance desk has it that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has started receiving applications for its N50 billion targeted credit facility (TCF) aimed at supporting households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stimulus package, set up by the apex bank in March 2020, is disbursed through the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Microfinance Bank.

Announcing the portal reopening in a tweet on Monday, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) said applicants must be households and MSMEs with verifiable evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Enterprises with bankable plans to take advantage of opportunities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic are also eligible to apply.

The interest rate on the facility will be nine percent per annum, working capital will be for a maximum period of one year, with no option for rollover.

The working capital to be offered to eligible businesses has been fixed at a maximum of 25 percent of the average of the previous three years’ annual turnover.

However, if the enterprise is not up to three years in operation, 25 percent of the previous year’s turnover will be offered.

Term loans have a maximum tenor of not more than 3 years with, at least, one-year moratorium.

Households can access a maximum loan of N3 million while the loan amount to SMEs shall be determined based on the cashflow and industry/segment size of beneficiary, subject to a maximum of N25 million.

How To apply for the CBN N50 billion targeted credit facility (TCF),.

Interested applicants can access the N50 billion loan application portal here

