Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2021 at Dufil Prima Foods Plc – Apply Now

Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2021 opportunity at Dufil Prima Foods Plc interested apllicants should get details and apply below.

About Dufil prima limited

Over the past 17 years in the Nigerian market, Dufil Group has had a remarkable impact on the Nigerian culinary Landscape. Their Product, Indomie Instant Noodles which appeals to several demographic groups has grown to become a household name across the country. The group, which is a joint venture between Tolaram Group of Singapore and Salim Group.

Graduate Trainee Scheme (Corporate Product Development)

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience – 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Graduate Jobs , Manufacturin g

Requirements B.Sc and B.Tech First-class degrees in the following disciplines: Biochemistry, Food Science, Nutrition and Food Science Technology.

0 to 2 years of experience.

22 to 28 years of age.

Must have completed NYSC (a scanned copy of NYSC discharge certificate must be uploaded).

Must be willing to accept deployment to any location at the discretion of our company.

Must have technical knowledge of his/her field of study, data analysis capability and presentation skills.

Must be physically fit and computer literate.

How To Apply

Method of Application

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)