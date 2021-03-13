Mainstreet Micro Finance Bank Assures 15% Interest on Investment

Mainstreet Microfinance Bank has said it is giving up to 15 per cent interest per annum on investment

It said this on Thursday in a statement titled ‘Mainstreet MFB gives up to 15 per cent interest per annum on investment’.

The MFB stated, “For Nigerians looking for a very safe, secure and guaranteed investment opportunity, they can now bank on Main Treasure Note.

“It is an investment platform by Mainstreet Microfinance Bank that helps various individuals and corporate investors to earn 15 per cent interest per annum on their investment with a minimum tenor of 12 months.”

Over the years, it stated, Main Treasure Note had been very attractive to salary earners, entrepreneurs, trade and professional associations, cooperative societies, and religious organisations.

The minimum investment threshold was N5m while the interest rate was quite competitive and paid quarterly.

Investors who want short to medium term investment options with low risk and want to have a steady stream of income would like the features of Main Treasure Note by Mainstreet Microfinance Bank, it stated.

Punch

