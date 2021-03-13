Research International Scholarship at University of Strathclyde UK, 2021 – Apply Now

Research International Scholarship at University of Strathclyde – UK, 2021

University of Strathclyde – UK is awarding the Research International Scholarship to high achieving students who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

The overall aim of this project is to further develop thermo-mechanical finite element models, mechanical material subroutines and simplified microstructure evolution models and compare the results against the vast existing data from our AFRC facilities.

Application Deadline: March 31, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate Research degree

Value of Award: Home fee, Stipend

Number of Awards: 1

Eligibility:

Must have the following technical experience and personal skills:

Must have computer programming proficiency in at least one language (Matlab, Fortran, Python etc.)

Must be a self-motivated person with expertise and/or concern for the mechanical, physical, mathematical, and material models of solids.

Must have knowledge of finite element modelling would be beneficial, but it is not necessary.

Must have a positive attitude, as well as initiative and the ability to operate independently, is needed.

Must have the ability to Synthesize, summarise and draw conclusions

Must have the strength to cope with schedules and deadlines

Must have outstanding organizational and communication abilities

Must be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information, go through the English language requirements

How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission in a postgraduate research degree programme at the university.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

