EU postgraduate placements at University of Stirling, UK

The University of Stirling is now presenting a funding opportunity through its postgraduate degree placements for high-achieving and talented EU students for the academic year 2021/2022.

This scholarship is open to full time, on-campus, self-funding applicants who want to undertake the master’s degree programme in the UK.

The University of Stirling, founded by royal charter in 1967, is a public university located in Stirling, Scotland. It is a comprehensive association that encompasses 14,000 learners and over 1,500 members of staff.

Why study at the University of Stirling? While studying at this university, scholars will have an excellent learning experience and the best educational facilities. It helps individuals to tackle many challenges through its provided advanced teaching and analysis.

Application Deadline: April 28, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Stirling

Department: N/A

Course Level: Masters Degree

Award: Up to 40% fee discount

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: EU students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: EU

Eligible Course or Subjects: The grant will be awarded for the master’s degree at the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the grant, the applicants must have to follow the following given requirements:

You must be classed as overseas for tuition fee purposes.

You must be an EU national or domiciled in the EU at the point of application.

This award is only available to students entering directly into a full-time postgraduate degree programme, delivered at the University’s Stirling campus.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for the grant, one must have to take admission at the university, and then they will be considered for the studentship automatically.

Supporting Documents: Aspirants must submit a copy of the following required documents along with the application:

School or college transcripts/certificates;

University transcripts;

Degree certificates;

English language certificates;

Personal statement.

Admission Requirements: Scholars holding an offer letter for their degree with unique curricular criteria and must meet the requirements of eligibility at the university.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you will need to show that your English language skills are high enough to succeed in your studies.

Benefits

A 40% waive-off is available on fees of the winning scholars at the University of Stirling for the academic year 2021-2022.

Apply Now

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)