Fidelity Bank Supports CBN’s new Forex policy, targets improved Diaspora Remittances

Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc, a leading Nigerian bank has restated its readiness to continually support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to engender sustainable economic development by significantly improving diaspora remittances and foreign exchange (FX) inflows into the country.

Its CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who made this known at the weekend at the inaugural edition of the Fidelity Diaspora Webinar Series in Lagos, stated that the bank would leverage its robust digital infrastructure, bespoke product offerings and extensive partnership with International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to strengthen remittances inflows.

While applauding the CBN for its well-timed interventions in the FX market, Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe said the virtual event was part of concerted efforts to deepen engagement with Nigerian citizens’ resident abroad by providing them greater clarity on recent policy measures by the CBN and its attendant implications for diaspora investments.

“We are here today to discuss modalities of Diaspora Remittance as well as awareness of investment opportunities in Nigeria. We believe when people are armed with adequate knowledge, they will be able to make informed decisions”, she explained.

Shedding light on the investment opportunities available in the country such as fixed income securities, private equity prospects in companies, modernized agriculture, urban and infrastructure renewal projects, amongst others, she pointed out that many Nigerians in the Diaspora are taking advantage of the bank’s Diaspora Mortgage product to acquire homes in Nigeria.

“As an innovative bank, our digital link on several IMTO sites ensures that Nigerians in diaspora can open both Naira and domiciliary accounts in 10 minutes and remit funds to Nigeria. Our Private Banking team can handhold interested persons for mortgage to avoid scams,” she explained.

