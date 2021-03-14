Redeemer’s University Slashes Postgraduate Fees, Msc. & MA Now Tuition Free

The Governing Council of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, Nigeria has approved the downward review of tuition for postgraduate degree programmes of the institution at its 60th statutory meeting held recently in order to strengthen its research base and also to join the league of universities that are contributing to both global and national manpower development.

According to the circular signed by Mr Olukayode Akindele, Registrar and Secretary to the Council of Redeemer’s University,’’ the doctoral candidates are to pay the sum of N920,000 for the three-year period of the course while each additional year will attract a fee of N150,000.

The Council also declared all the academic postgraduate degrees of masters of arts and sciences’ as tuition-free. The masters’ students are only to pay the sum of N270,000 under administrative, medical and other sundry expenses in the first year while the second year will attract a fee of N110,000.

Prior to the waiver/resuction, PG students paid about N700,000 for the MSc degree and MA programmes while PhD students paid almost N2million.

The postgraduate diploma programmes’ students are to pay the sum of N310,000 for a year period of their programmes.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)