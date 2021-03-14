South African Reserve Bank graduate programme 2022 – Apply Now

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) graduate programme 2022 is currently on going and interested applicants should get details on requirement and how to apply below.

During the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) graduate programme 2022, shortlisted graduates will attend various learning interventions at the SARB Academy for approximately 40 days. Interventions are mainly central-banking specific and are aimed to produce well-rounded central bankers. In addition personal and professional skills such as presentation, impactful reporting, business disciplines, teamwork, personal excellence and etiquette, among others, are also part of the holistic programme.

Graduates will work and learn at the SARB Head Office in Pretoria from January to December 2022. During the year, they will be assigned to different departments within the SARB and exposed to various roles and projects.

Requirements

To be considered for this programme, candidates must:

have completed a postgraduate degree;

have attained an average of over 65% in your final year;

have a strong desire to work in financial services and/or policy making institution

have a proven track record of academic excellence;

have excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

be a South African citizen; and

be curious and keen learner.

The SARB will consider postgraduate students with capability in at least one of the following Postgraduate Degree:

Economics

Econometrics

Research

Policy analysis

Modelling

Public finance

Accounting

Statistics

Financial management

Information technology

Law

Portfolio or investment management

Mathematics

Quantitative analysis

Risk management

Treasury

How to Apply

All interested parties are invited to apply online via www.resbank.co.za

• All available vacancies will be visible.

• Follow these links: [email protected] > Current vacancies (register and apply online).

• To log in (right-hand side of the screen):

– Is this your first visit to our Job Site? > Register today (ensure that you include all your qualifications and skills during the registration process); OR

– Already registered on our Job Site? > Already registered? > Login here.

• Date posted > Last 3 weeks (in the dropdown menu)

• Select the appropriate IRC number to view the full advertisement.

Please include a copy of your transcripts and your identity document with your application..

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to participate in assessments, interviews and a security clearance as part of the selection process. Suitable candidates will be selected based on the SARB’s commitment to diversifying its workforce. Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only.If you have not heard from us, please consider your application unsuccessful..

The closing date for applications is 30 April 2021. Late applications will not be considered.

In line with the SARB’s commitment to diversifying its workforce, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

The SARB offers remuneration and benefits commensurate with the level of the position and in line with the market.

Ms Sarah Molomo

Manager: Recruitment and Selection

Human Resources Department

South African Reserve Bank

