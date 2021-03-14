The Digital States Program 2021 for young Nigerians – Apply Now

The Digital States Program ensures that Nigerian youths are equipped with digital and life skills that can reduce the digital divide and foster economic growth by exposing them to digital tools and innovation that can redefine the future of their chosen career.

This training will cover residents in Gombe, Kano, Lagos and Rivers states only and implemented by Wootlab Innovations.

Applications are now open for the free basic digital literacy workshop, funded by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Microsoft and supported by the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

The increasingly technological nature of jobs has seen occupations that have not traditionally required technology are increasingly demanding it. Many workers and job seekers lack foundational digital skills. Our approach to reskilling the workforce is the Foundational Digital skills training curated according to the demand-driven ICT skills that can connect workers and job seekers to the opportunities in the technology ecosystem and imbibe the ability to use digital tools to promote entrepreneurship. Recognising the scale of the challenge to prepare for the future of work is the backdrop against which the Digital States was created.

Applications are now open for Gombe, Rivers, Kano and Lagos with a target of 500 youths per state.

Wootlab Innovations is dedicated to the information privacy for all participants of the program. Personal data will NOT be shared with third-party services or organizations without your express consent.

