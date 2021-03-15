Coronation Merchant Bank Nigeria Grows profit by 15%

Coronation Merchant Bank grows profit by 15%

Coronation Merchant Bank Limited said its profit before tax rose by 15 per cent to N5.784bn as of the end of 2020 financial period.

A statement on Friday titled ‘Coronation Merchant Bank records 15 per cent growth in PBT for 2020 FY; Declares PBT of N5.784bn’ disclosed this in the audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Commenting on the financial results, the Managing Director, Banjo Adegbohungbe, said, “Despite the challenges in our operating environment, we navigated the headwinds that characterised the year to deliver strong results.

“In a year when the entire world grappled with the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we strengthened our partnerships with our customers and created sustainable value for our shareholders.”

He added, “Despite the volatile environment in 2020, profit before tax increased by 15 per cent from N5.02bn in 2019 to N5.78bn while total assets grew by 63 per cent from N253.35bn in 2019 to N412.36bn in 2020.

“Non-interest income grew by 23 per cent, mainly driven by trading income that compensated for the declining yield environment in the market.”

He disclosed that the risk assets increased by 69 per cent as the bank continued to support its customers through difficult times.

“Cost of risk remained at a healthy level of 0.14 per cent while non-performing loans was nil; which reflects the efficacy of our risk management framework and sound corporate governance,” he said.

The bank’s operating expense grew moderately at 14 per cent year on year in spite of the impact of FX devaluation and rising inflation which closed at 15.75 per cent as at December 2020, he said.

During the year, he said, the bank concluded its maiden international credit rating by Fitch with B- (stable outlook) as of 31 December 2020.

The bank’s decision to proceed with an internationally accepted rating despite the challenging and uncertain operating environment was a reflection of the strength of its franchise, the efficacy of its business strategy and its commitment to delivering long term value for its clients, he said.

He also said the bank raised several tranches of commercial papers and issued its maiden subordinated bond which was fully subscribed, raising over N25bn.

The continued positive results recorded by the bank in its issues of commercial papers and bonds was a testament to its strong credit rating in the capital markets and growing levels of investor confidence, he said.

Punch ng

