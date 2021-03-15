N-power Batch C 2021: How To Check If You Are Successful or Shortlisted

Are you one of the numerous Nigerian youths who applied for the just opened Federal government of Nigeria social empowerment programme The N-power programme 2021 batch C?

The good news is that N-power programme 2021 batch has been uploading the names of shortlisted or successful candidates who has satisfactorily meet all requirements.

Note that all Npower shortlisted Candidates were shortlisted based on the segment they applied for, their qualifications and special skills they possess in discharging their duties in their respective localities.

Npower Successful/Shortlist 2021: How to Check Your Name

The Npower batch C shortlisted names is available on NASIMS portal. To check your name, proceed as follows:

Visit NASIMS portal stated below Click on the “Forgot Password” option Correctly enter your NPOWER application email. Click on “Send Link” Check your email and follow the instructions to reset your password.

Please Note:

To Know If You are successful or Shortlisted please open the N-power website link on your browser.

Once it open you will see a box bar where you will insert your phone number, the phone number which you applied with, if you are successful then a date for your online examination will display.

After the successful examination, the result appears on the screen or your dashboard to enable you know your score or performance.

N-power Batch C 2021, Result Checker

