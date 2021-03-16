Differential Tuition Fee Exemption International Awards at University of Ottawa, Canada – Apply Now

The University of Ottawa is delighted to offer the Differential Tuition Fee Exemption international awards in Canada for the academic year 2021-2022.

This scholarship is open to international students who want to undertake a bachelor’s or master’s degree at the University of Ottawa..

The University of Ottawa offers Masters, PhD programs and diplomas based on courses and studies. It also calls on students to explore their graduate programs and find the right one for them.

Why study at the University of Ottawa? Here is a wide range of academic programs run by 10 faculty members of the University of Ottawa. It is the world’s largest bilingual English-French university. Students are encouraged to develop the skills and skills of students during their studies.

Application Deadline: June 1, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Ottawa

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor’s and master’s

Award: Bachelors: Up to $19,000, Master’s: Up to $11,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: Bachelor’s or master’s degree programme in Telfer School of Management, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Law, Common Law Section, Faculty of Law, Civil Law Section, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Science and Faculty of Health Sciences

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must accept an offer of admission into a program offered in French

Must be enrolled full-time and take at least three French-language courses every semester (9 units).

Must accept an offer of admission to an English-language program with a French immersion component

Must accept a place in an English-language program that includes a French immersion component

Must hold a secondary or postsecondary diploma attesting to a minimum of two years of study in French

Must enroll in the compulsory French courses for services that deliver compulsory courses in all official languages (English and French).

How to Apply

How to Apply: To get this application, all you need is to take admission in a bachelor’s or master’s degree at the university.

Supporting Documents: To get enrolled for this programme, applicants must need to check the documents required at the university.

Admission Requirements: To be eligible for the programme, applicants must hold previous years’ degrees and certificates with the good academic result.

Language Requirement: Benefits

The University of Ottawa will provide an award of tuition fee exemption depends on the program to the eligible international students.

