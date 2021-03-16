Universal Insurance plc Asset Rises to N11bn

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Universal Insurance plc, Ben Ujoatuonu, said it has continued to grow its capacity to meet the needs of the Nigerian insuring public.

He also said with an asset base of over N11bn and shareholders fund of over N8bn, Universal Insurance had continued to grow capacity and was ready to satisfy the needs of their customers.

He said this during part of activities lined up by the company to celebrate 60 years of growth and to donate to orphanage.

In the past 60 years, he said, the insurance company had continued to strengthen and sustain the legacy of the founding fathers.

He said, “For the past 60 years, we have been consistent in keeping to our words through creating value and meeting claims of our teeming customers. I assure you that we will continue and not rest in our plans in satisfying our numerous customers.”

He noted that at 60, the company’s human capital was a mixture of the experience of the old and the vigor of the young to drive the company.

The managing director said the company had developed a vibrant agency retail unit with very active agency network across the nation.

He stated that investment in retail businesses was aimed at deepening insurance penetration in the country.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the company in Lagos, the chairman of the event and core investor, Cyril Ajagu, noted that the company had its challenges in the past but was able to surmount them to become a strong brand.

He said, “I came on board and to the glory of Almighty God, we forged ahead. The first decision we took was to reposition the company from being a regional player to a national player.

“And this we achieved by relocating the head office from Enugu to Lagos and thus began our progressive journey through thick and thin.

“We grew stronger and during the recapitalisation exercise organised by the National Insurance Commission in 2007, we not only recapitalised but we successfully acquired three other insurance companies – African Safety Insurance Company; Oriental Insurance Company and United Trust Assurance Company Limited.”

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)