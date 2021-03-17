Capital Management Department Academic International Grants in Thailand – Apply Now

The Chulalongkorn University is now accepting applications for the Capital Management Department Academic International Grants from the outstanding and talented scholars to study in Thailand for the academic year 2021/2022.

The bursary aimed to provide support to academically excellent students to accomplish their career goals in the field of capital management at the University.

Chulalongkorn University (CU), nicknamed Chula, is public and self-governing research university in Bangkok, Thailand. The University was initially founded during King Chulalongkorn’s reign as a school for training royal attendants and civil assistants in 1899 and later authenticated as a national university in 1917, making it the oldest institute of higher learning in Thailand.

Why choose Chulalongkorn University? The University focuses on generating area-specific information in a multicultural manner, building in-depth expertise in Thai metropolitan areas, and encouraging knowledge attainment in unfamiliar places in Thailand.

Application Deadline: April 23, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Chulalongkorn University

Department: Capital Management Department

Course Level: Master’s and PhD Degree

Award: A monthly stipend of up to 16,000 Baht and tuition fees

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Thailand

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: ASEAN countries.

Eligible Course or Subjects: The grant will be awarded for the masters and PhD degree in capital management at the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the grant, the applicants must have to follow the following given requirements:

Applicants must be international graduate students from ASEAN or non-ASEAN countries only;

Applicants must have completed their bachelor’s or master’s degree in the required field;

Applicants must have obtained a grade point average of not lower than2.75 for their undergraduate studies and not lower than 3.25 for their graduate degree studies;

Applicants must not be over 40 years of age;

Applicants must be good in health.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for the grant, aspirants have to download the application form, and they can directly send it to the department along with the supporting documents.

Supporting Documents: Candidates must submit a copy of the following required documents along with the application, i.e.,

A complete application form with a 1-inch photograph attached;

CV;

An academic transcript issued by the last academic institution that the applicant attended;

A certificate of graduation, if available;

A photocopy of the applicant’s passport;

Two letters of recommendation from the Head, the Director or the Dean of the institution of the applicant’s affiliation or from the applicants’ superiors;

A medical certificate confirming a physical examination in a hospital in the applicant’s home country.

Admission Requirements: Scholars holding an offer letter for their degree with unique curricular criteria and must meet the requirements of eligibility at the university.

Language Requirement: Candidates must have a good command of English. A minimum TOEFL score of 500 or 173 Computer-Based or IELTS score of 5.0 is required.

Benefits

The Capital Management Department Academic Grants will provide4 various facilities along with a monthly stipend of up to 16,000 Baht and tuition fees of the deserving students at the Chulalongkorn University in Thailand.

