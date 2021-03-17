Ecobank launches super rewards scheme Ecobank

Ecobank Nigeria has launched the Super Rewards Scheme, which gives 200 of its customers an opportunity to earn cash monthly, with four of them becoming millionaires at the end of the four-month campaign.

Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, who announced the campaign in Lagos , said the scheme was designed by Ecobank to reward customers’ loyalty.

He explained that 50 customers with the highest deposit would be rewarded with prizes worth N25,000 weekly. The campaign runs between this month and July 2021.

Demola-Adeniyi stated that participation was open to new and existing customers of the bank, adding that this was the time to open an Ecobank account or reactivate and fund a dormant account to qualify for the reward and enjoy a first-rate banking experience.

“Fifty customers with the highest deposit will be rewarded with N25,000 every week. And four customers with the highest deposit and transaction value within the campaign duration will be rewarded with N1 million naira each.”

Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, Daberechi Effiong, said the qualifications for the scheme are simple to ensure both new and existing customers take part in it.

According to her, new customers are expected to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period; same she noted applies to existing customers, who only need to fund their active account with a minimum of N5,000 or reactivate their dormant account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30 day period.

Other conditions she noted are listed on Ecobank’s website, she also explained that customers can withdraw funds from their account during the campaign period but will only be qualified for the reward when they maintain at least a balance of N5,000 in their account.

Further, Mrs. Effiong noted that the beneficiaries of the reward will be announced every week on different platforms, including the Bank’s social media handles.

She stated that “the bank will also send congratulatory SMS/email to the beneficiaries of the reward. She further explained that a customer can be rewarded more than once. “However, they will be required to make additional deposits and fulfill the other conditions for eligibility.” She advised those seeking further enquiry to do so via the Bank’s social media platforms and contact centre.

