International Awards at Wake Forest University, USA – Apply Now

Get your degree in the USA! Wake Forest University is accepting applications for the international awards programme to provide financial support for students for the academic year 2021-2022.

The programme aims to support overseas students who are going to take part in the undergraduate degree programme at the university.

Wake Forest University is a private research university in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Founded in 1834, the university received its name from its original location in Wake Forest, north of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Why study at Wake Forest University? As a student, your experience at Wake Forest extends beyond the classroom with resources to help you reach your full potential, through wellbeing, personal and career development.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Wake Forest University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Full-cost

Number of Awards: Number of awards

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

International students are eligible for most merit-based scholarships, including a number of our full-cost awards

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants have to enrol in the undergraduate degree programme at the university. The regular application also serves as a application, so there is no separate form to complete.

Supporting Documents: Certified transcripts are required from each secondary school, college or university attended. A record of at least four years of schooling is needed in order to evaluate the application

Admission Requirements: Students that get into Wake Forest have an average SAT score between 1270-1410 or an average ACT score of 28-32.

Language Requirement: All international students whose first language is not English are required to submit a TOEFL, IELTS or Duolingo score.

Benefits

Wake Forest University will provide full-cost for overseas students to complete their studies in the USA.

