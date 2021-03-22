Paylink partners Google to train MSMEs

Paylink, a payment and ecommerce solution provider, has partnered with tech giant, Google.

The deal involves empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) with the digital expertise through the Paylink MSME Digital Bootcamp.

The organiser of the bootcamp, SystemSpecs, providers of Paylink, made this known at a forum.

Through online training, MSMEs will be equipped with the digital skills to drive and scale their businesses in the digital era, recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as sustain their business on long term.

SystemSpecs’ Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, ‘Deremi Atanda, said: “With more than 41 million MSMEs spread across the length and breadth of the country, it is clear that if these enterprises are empowered to attain their true potential, they would significantly impact all strata of our economy and society at large.

“This is one of the reasons we have partnered with Google, a reputable organisation that deals with businesses across various segments of the marketplace, to equip enterprises in the micro, small and medium-scale cadre with key requirements to thrive in a post-COVID economy. It is our conviction that MSMEs are an essential stakeholder group in the project and we are committed to advancing their causes.”

