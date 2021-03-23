CAC Set To Destroy Unclaimed Company Certificates, Documents – See Deadline Date

Information reaching us has it that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has said that it may be left with no choice but to destroy the certificates and documents which have been unclaimed by their owners.

The certificates and documents were sent by the CAC through courier services in line with the Federal Government Regulation on COVID-19.

In a statement signed by the management, the Commissions said the certificates and document have not been claimed from the courier services by their owners despite repeated calls to them.

The statement said, “Our esteemed customers and the general public may recall that the Commission had reviewed its operations in line with the Federal Government Regulations on Covid-19.

“Consequently, with effect from Friday 24th July 2020 the Commission commenced the delivery of all Pre-Incorporation Certificates through designated courier companies.

“The Commission has observed that despite repeated calls, some customers are yet to claim their certificates/documents with the courier companies.

“To this end, the Commission is appealing to owners of such certificates/documents to visit their designated courier companies for immediate pick up on or before the end of April 2021.

“The Commission may be left with no option than to destroy the unclaimed documents upon expiration of the above deadline.”

(Visited 10 times, 1 visits today)