Global Spartan Scholarships at San Jose State University, USA – Apply Now

To recognize the academic achievements of students, the San Jose State University is providing Global Spartan Scholarships in the USA. The grant is available for the academic year 2021-2022.

The educational award will help students by providing a fund to the international students who want to pursue an undergraduate or graduate degree programme at San Jose State University.

San Jose State University is a public university in San Jose, California. The SJSU is the oldest public university on the west coast and the system’s founding campus.

Why study at San Jose State University? SJSU has one of the most ethnically diverse student populations in the world. In the fall of 2020, the university had a total enrollment of 33,025 students, including around 5,400 graduate and credential students.

Application Deadline: April 4, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: San Jose State University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and graduate

Award: $3000 – $4000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or graduate degree programme in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

It must be based on a detailed and holistic review of application materials, including written essays, GPAs, test scores, and other academic ability and achievement evidence.

Must be enrolled full-time as an undergraduate with 12 units or 9 units as a graduate student

Must need to be an active student for the next academic year at SJSU.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To being registered in an undergraduate or graduate degree programme, students are required to take admission at the university. After that, you must need to login into the SJSU Academic Worksaccount and complete the “General Application.”

Supporting Documents: Aspirants must need to check the documents required for the undergraduate or graduate degree programme at the university.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, students must have to check the entry requirements of their chosen program.

Language Requirement: If your education has not been conducted in the English language, you will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information, go through the English language requirements

Benefits

San Jose State University will provide an award of $3000 – $4000 for the first academic year, which will be disbursed on a semester basis.

Apply Now

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)