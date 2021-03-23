LifeAsapa International undergraduate financial aid in Denmark – Apply Now

LifeAsapa Foundation is now offering Lifeasapa International Undergraduate Scholarships for outstanding students for the academic year 2021/2022.

The bursary will assist students who want to pursue the university’s technical undergraduate programs in Denmark.

Life ASAPA international organization, established in 2013, firmly sustained its position and found itself in the field of global science over the extended period of our work.

Why should you apply for this programme? The program’s goal is primarily to enhance people’s quality of living by optimizing resources, reorganizing production, improving service delivery effectiveness, and all this throughout the introduction and constant advancement of self-learning management practices.

Application Deadline: December 31, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Life ASAPA international organization

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: tuition fee and monthly scholarship

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Denmark

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities except the USA and Canada

Eligible Course or Subjects: The grant will be awarded for the technical undergraduate degree in Denmark.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the grant, the applicants must have to follow the following given requirements:

are not citizens of the USA and Canada and are not permanent residents of these countries;

received an offer to study at one of the undergraduate programs of the selected university;

have not previously studied at higher educational institutions;

graduated from school with excellent grades, for example:

4 A marks in GCE A Levels

total score of 98% in an approved Foundation program

44 mark in an International Baccalaureate (IB) program

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for the grant, aspirants have to send their application along with the supporting documents via mail to scholarship@lifeasapa.com in pdf format.

Supporting Documents: Candidates must submit a copy of the following required documents along with the application, i.e.,

CV ;

3 letters of recommendation;

motivation letter (up to 1000 words);

proof of good English proficiency, which must be written by a native speaker who is familiar with you;

an extract with grades and a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent;

GRE, TOEFL or IELTS results.

Admission Requirements: Scholars holding an offer letter for their degree with unique curricular criteria and must meet the requirements of eligibility.

Language Requirement: English is the preferred language, so aspirants need to show good English language skills through various exams like GRE, TOEFL or IELTS, etc.

Benefits

The benefits of the Lifeasapa International Undergraduate award is that it is providing three types of scholarships, i.e.,

$ 10.000 to pay for tuition in the first year of a bachelor degree course and a monthly award in the amount of $ 2000;

50% payment for a three-year bachelor degree course

100% payment of a bachelor degree course for the entire period.

