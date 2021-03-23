MER Consortium Grants for EU Students, 2021 – Apply Now

Aspirants are invited to apply for the MER Consortium Grants offered by MER Community to study in Europe for the academic year 2021/2022.

The bursaries are intended to provide financial assistance to those excellent international students who are not funded by Erasmus Mundus for their MER MSc at any one of partner universities, i.e., the University of Southampton, Université de Liège, Université de Bordeaux, or Universidad del País Vasco/Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea.

Why choose this program? By choosing this program, one can strengthen their ability to think through complicated issues, examine the marine ecosystem and its resources, and assure that marine growth is sustainable. Through necessary modules, you’ll obtain an absolute understanding of biological, physical, and chemical oceanography, along with marine geology.

Application Deadline: July 01, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: MER Community

Department: N/A

Course Level: Masters

Award: Up to a maximum of € 5400

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Europe

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: EU

Eligible Course or Subjects: The grant will be awarded for the MER-CG MSc programme.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the grant, the applicants must have to follow the following given requirements:

be a citizen of eligible countries;

Open to all the applicants admitted as MER MSc students that are not funded by Erasmus Mundus nor subjected to any other incompatibility (e.g., being the holder of a national scholarship);

The student can apply for this grant only as a part of and during the completion of the on-line MER Application procedure (Section “Grants and Fellowships”);

Academic achievement in previous studies must comply with a minimum of excellence according to the MER JPB’s criteria.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for the grant, aspirants can navigate the online portal.

Supporting Documents: Candidates must submit a copy of the following required documents along with the application, i.e., an ID card, a passport photo in JPG format, a CV, and academic records.

Admission Requirements: Scholars holding an offer letter for their degree with unique curricular criteria and must meet the requirements of eligibility.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you will need to show that your English language skills are high enough to succeed in your studies.

Benefits

The MER Consortium Grants in the MER-CG program are providing a worth of up to a maximum of € 5400 to the deserving candidates for the academic year 2021/2022.

