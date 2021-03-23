TOEFL iBT Test Scholarships for International Students in Japan – Apply Now

Applications are being accepted from outstanding students for the TOEFL iBT Test Scholarships. The grant is organized by Nagoya University of Commerce & Business (NUCB) Business School. The funding is exclusively available for international students.

This program’s main purpose is to provide an award amount of 15,000 JPY for the TOEFL iBT test fee to all eligible students for the academic year 2021/2022.

NUCB Undergraduate School is a private, non-profit university in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan’s Tokai region. It has three primary residences for international undergraduate and graduate students.

Why would you like to study at NUCB? This school education helps you to develop job skills, learn to think critically, and come to understand yourself and the world around you better.

Application Deadline: April 12, 2021

Brief Description

University: Nagoya University of Commerce & Business (NUCB) Business School

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: 15,000 JPY

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not known

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Japan

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: The grant is available for undergraduate students for their IELTS Test Fee.

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must have a GPA of 2.0 or higher, an attendance rate of 95% or higher.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To being registered in an undergraduate degree program, students are required to take admission at the NUCB School.

Supporting Documents: All candidates must have to submit a CV, academic transcripts, certificates, and one recommendation letter from a teacher of their previous school stating the candidate as deserving.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission at this school, candidates must have high school certificates with a good academic record.

Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Benefits

The Nagoya University of Commerce & Business (NUCB) Business School will award 15,000 JPY to successful students.

