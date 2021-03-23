Vice Chancellor’s Undergraduate International Scholarship, UK – Apply Now

Challenges are what make your life more interesting and meaningful. If you are facing financial challenges in advancing your education, apply for the Vice Chancellor’s Undergraduate International Scholarship at the Norwich University of the Arts.

The studentship is available for the brilliant international students who want to undertake an undergraduate degree programme at Norwich University of the Arts. The programme is open for the academic session 2021-2022.

The Norwich University of the Arts is a British public university located in Norwich, Norfolk. Norwich University of the Arts was founded in 1845 as the Norwich School of Design, and it has a long history of arts education.

Why study at Norwich University of the Arts? This university is a former higher learning institution that focuses on art, architecture, and media.

Application Deadline: April 30, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Norwich University of the Arts

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: £3,000

Number of Awards: 1

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree programme in any subject offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must hold a previous year’s degree with good academic achievement from a recognized college or university.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be eligible for this grant, the student must have to take admission at the university. After that, applicants must apply online.

Supporting Documents: Must need to submit an Academic CV, academic certificate, transcripts, and copy of your passport.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must need to submit previous year degrees or certificates with good academic result.

Language Requirement: Students whose first language is not English are required to have an appropriate score in an approved examination in the English language (such as IELTS) before they can register on an academic course.

Benefits

The Norwich University of the Arts will provide an award of £3,000 to the eligible and deserving student who wants to study in the UK.

Apply Now

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)