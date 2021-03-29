First Louisiana Insurance Is Now a Higginbotham Company

Fort Worth, Texas-based Higginbotham has partnered with First Louisiana Insurance, an independent agency located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to establish its second office in that state.

First Louisiana Insurance provides commercial and personal insurance services in the Gulf Coast region. The agency opened in 1980 and serves clients ranging from individuals and families to small local businesses and large companies with multiple locations. Its nine insurance professionals provide property, casualty and liability coverage and employee benefits.

Higginbotham named First Louisiana Insurance founder and President Jack Harless a managing director, and he will continue leading First Louisiana Insurance along with executive vice president Kase Gonzales.

Higginbotham entered Louisiana in January 2021, partnering with an agency in Bossier City, La. First Louisiana Insurance builds on the combined firm’s ability to serve the market and sets a path for further growth in the state, Higginbotham said.

Higginbotham, founded in 1948, now has more than 45 offices in 10 states serving domestic and international customers.

