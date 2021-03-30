How to Apply to Study In Canada with Ease

You want to study in Canada? Please read this important information below, it will help you study in Canada with ease.

Applications to study in Canada vary depending on the institution, but generally you will need to prove your language proficiency, provide transcripts from previous education, prove financial stability, and medical coverage. Ensuring you meet all the requirements for the institution you wish to apply to is a key step in saving trouble in the future.

When applying for most universities, you will need to choose your major. If you are unsure exactly what this may be, don’t fret. Canadian universities are generally quite flexible with changing majors later.

Designated Learning Institutes are schools that are approved by a provincial or territorial government to host international students. Be doubly sure you are applying to a school that is on this list.

You should apply no later than March if you wish to begin studying in September. Some universities have different deadlines, so be sure to research the universities you wish to apply for!

Language Requirements

Since Canada is a bilingual country, courses at Canadian universities will be taught in either English or French.

Even if you are a native English or French speaker, you’ll need to take a language proficiency test. If you are applying for an English speaking university, IELTS is accepted by all. For French, TEF is the most commonly used and accepted.

Fees are generally around $100.

Comparison to UK Qualifications

As stated before, tuition cost is much less in Canada. Cost of living is a little bit less as well.

Though cost is a very important factor for most people in determining which university to study at, what it really gets down to is up to you. There are many universities in Canada and the UK that are internationally respected. Find the one that is right for your situation.

While the UK still has more universities in the QS World University Rankings 2021, Canada is quickly overtaking the UK as the most desired country for international students to study in.

SCHOLARSHIP IN CANADA

